Person killed in fire at Metro East home

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A person was killed in a fire at a home in Centreville Tuesday morning.

The St. Clair County coroner said his office was called to a home on the 5500 block of Church Road around 9:30 a.m.

The coroner is still working to identify the person who was killed, so he could not release any information about the age or gender.

It is not clear what caused the fire or if there were any other people inside the home at the time.