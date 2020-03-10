x
2 men killed in St. Francois County crash

The crash happened at around 7:18 a.m. along U.S. 67
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two men died in a crash in St. Francois County Friday morning.

The crash happened at around 7:18 a.m. along U.S. 67 south of Maple Street. 

A GMC Sierra was travelling northbound in the southbound lanes of U.S. 67 when it hit the front of a Chevrolet Sonic.

The driver of the Sierra, 67-year-old Paul Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Sonic, 25-year-old Joshua Boyer, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No other information about the crash has been released.

