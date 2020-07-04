ST. LOUIS — Want to know what it’s like to work with animals at the St. Louis Aquarium?

The aquarium is hosting a virtual vet visit on Tuesday morning.

Veterinary technician Kelly will talk about what she does every day and what it’s like to work with the animals at the aquarium.

The visit will be held on its Facebook at 9:30 a.m. on April 7.

She’ll tell viewers what she does, from preparing and administering medications and what it’s like to observe the animals for signs of illness, collecting samples and much more.

Access the event at www.facebook.com/aquariumstl.

Team members are working to keep the animals in their care safe and well-tended during the Aquarium's temporary closing. The live "QuaranStreams" will feature real-time video from cameras at the habitats set to soothing music.

