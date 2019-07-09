The book “When I get to St Louis” is an ABC journey around St Louis.

"I think the book is for anyone who loves St. Louis, but it's primarily for younger ages," said Jack Chauvin, the book's 17-year-old author. "It helps them learn the alphabet and their city at the same time."

On Friday, Jack was back at his old grade school, Our Lady of the Pillar.

"I had him in first grade and hockey was always one of his passions way back when, so it's wonderful to be able to see him in this new role as author," said Principal Heather Fanning.

Jack co-wrote the book with his mom. It was just released and is available on Amazon.

"It's children’s sports books No. 1 new release. We were excited to see that," said Jack.

The life experiences Jack gained while playing youth hockey in St. Louis promoted him to give back.

"St. Louis Blues Special Hockey, they are the special needs hockey program sponsored by Kelly Chase and the St. Louis Blues," Jack said. "At least half the proceeds will go to them and youth hockey in the city of St Louis."

Scoring this book (1) based on the kids reaction, (2) the fact the book will raise money for hockey program in St. Louis and (3) a mom and 17-year-old teenager were able to co-write a book -- makes this a hat trick.

"We made something nice and I’m proud of it and I’m glad we worked on it together" said Jack.

Jack will be signing copies of the book at the Centene Community Ice Center on Saturday throughout the day.

