New St. Louis circuit attorney makes new hires within days of being in office

5 On Your Side has learned of four experienced staff members that will help steer the ship in the CAO.

ST. LOUIS — There are new developments in the reorganization of the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office.

5 On Your side has confirmed top prosecutor Gabe Gore is bringing in another familiar face to help lead his office. It's a person who ran against former Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

Gore is wasting no time making hires, just days after he was sworn into office. This week, two new hires announced to help steer the ship.

In 5 On Your Side's one-on-one interview with Gabe Gore this week, he said it himself. "The first thing we need to address is getting the office re-staffed,” he said.

He said he understands there's no time to waste. "We need to get our senior staff in here as quickly as possible," he said.

5 On Your Side learned Gore's most recent hire is a familiar face. Longtime prosecutor Mary Pat Karl is coming back to the office to now lead Gore's homicide team.

She worked in the office for some 14 years. In 2016 and 2020, she ran against Kim Gardner. Gardner won both times.

"It means a great deal to me to return to the Circuit Attorney's Office. It's where I began. I'm a city resident and I'm excited to be part of the rejuvenation of the office,” Karl said.

"Karl did run for the office of circuit attorney. That tells me she's someone who cares about the city, who cares about the office, who wants to make sure things run smoothly so the fact that she's willing to come back and join Gore's team I think is really, really important,” legal analyst Nanette Baker said.

Baker said she is glad to see Gore building his team the way he's doing it.

"He also, especially for the management team, needs people who has experience as prosecutors,” Baker said.

This week, Gore made another hire within hours of being sworn in. His chief trial prosecutor will be Marvin Teer. Teer held the same position under Gardner's administration but resigned shortly before she resigned herself.

"I think he has recent knowledge of what's been going on in that office … I don't see a conflict or a going back to the old regime. In the end, Gore will be the one who is in charge,” Baker added.

Gore’s office announced two additional hires. Steven Capizzi, who has served the city for 15 years prosecuting cases, will be the chief warrant officer.

Terry O'Toole, who worked with Gore in private practice, will be a senior advisor. He served as an assistant circuit attorney back in the late '70s.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.