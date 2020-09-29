St. Louis city counselors refuse charges against protesters accused of trespassing in McCloskey case

Nine people were given summons following now infamous photos of Central West End couple confronting them with guns during protest went viral

ST. LOUIS — Attorneys for the City of St. Louis have decided not to charge nine protesters with trespassing along a private street, which led to the now infamous photos of a Central West End couple pointing guns at them earlier this year.

The group was among protesters who were on their way to a protest in front of Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house. When they passed a home owned by Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the couple confronted them with guns.

They have been charged with unlawful use of a weapon -- a felony.

In a statement, City Counselor Mike Garvin wrote “prosecution is not warranted,” after municipal court prosecutors reviewed property records of the street, Portland Place, as well as video of the June confrontation and interviewed witnesses.

Police sent the summons to the nine people as Portland Place is a private street. The city counselor’s office received copies of the summons on Sept. 10, Garvin wrote.

“As is the office's usual procedure, municipal court prosecutors investigated the facts of each of the nine cases,” he wrote. “Multiple videos were reviewed, as well as video accounts of the incident on local news and social media.

“Interviews were conducted and the plat and other property documents for Portland Place were reviewed.”

The private attorney for the trustees who own Portland Place said they did not wish to pursue trespassing charges against the nine people, Garvin wrote.

“After consideration of all factors, the city counselor determined that prosecution is not warranted against these particular individuals,” according to the statement. “Having reached that conclusion, all charges were refused.

“This decision was based on facts particular to this case. Protesters who trespass or commit other violations will be charged when warranted.”

Krewson’s office referred all questions to the city counselor’s office.

The protest in her neighborhood was related to her decision to read the names and addresses of those who wrote to her, urging her to close the city’s jail known as The Workhouse.

The McCloskeys are still facing charges after Mark McCloskey pointed an AR-15 rifles and his wife pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the protesters.

Their attorney, Joel Schwartz, said Tuesday he believes his clients were within their rights and should not have been charged, and the only ones who committed a crime that day were the trespassers.