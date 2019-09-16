BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. — A St. Louis County family is in shock after their parents, who were married 66 years, were killed in a car crash. It happened when a driver fleeing from police in Cole County, Missouri, crossed the median and hit them.

All three died at the scene.

Bernard Steffel, 91, and Marilyn Steffel, 89, celebrated their wedding anniversary on Thursday and were returning home after a weekend trip to the Ozarks.

Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed Monday Damarius Rubin, 29, was in a stolen Chevy Silverado, fleeing Jefferson City police when he purposefully crossed the median into oncoming traffic on U.S. 54 just south of Jefferson City. Investigators said Rubin hit the Steffel's car head-on.

The Steffels have six children, nine grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.

The family said Marilyn was an angel. While Bernard, who had been a Lieutenant Colonel in the Missouri National Guard and ran a family construction business, had a big personality.

Lawrence and Renee Whitley live across the street and remember that, too.

"Once he said, 'I should have told you how to be a millionaire.' I said, 'I wish you had,'" said Lawrence, laughing as he recalled the conversation.

The Steffel's children said their parents were well-traveled. Bernard's dad was from Germany, and until the last few years, they would make an annual trip there.

They also spent half their year in Fort Lauderdale, which is where they had their honeymoon and fell in love with the city.

But when they lived in their home in Bellefontaine Neighbors, Bernard and Marilyn were great neighbors, said Renee Whitley.

"He kept in touch with everybody," she said, adding he'd call a couple times a month to check-in, even when he was in Florida.

Lawrence Whitley said there's a moment he saw from his neighbors of 24 years that truly stands out to him.

Every day, Marilyn would raise and take down a flag on their property. A few years ago, on a stormy day, he said Bernard went out there, too.

"I was looking at him as they were folding the flag and he put it on his arm," recalled Lawrence. "They started to walk away and they caught hands. I think he was 82 years old then. It brought tears to my eyes."

Lawrence said, as a minister, it inspired him to see a couple together as long as they had been looking so healthy, active and in love. He even spoke about it at sermons afterward.

On Monday, he spoke with some of Bernard and Marilyn's children. He said he has consoled and grieved with many families and gave them some advice.

"In your moments of sadness, think about the happy times," he said.

He added, the family said they have thousands of those memories.

Steffel's children said they have questions about the accident, such as why the police chase happened and what led up to it.

Jefferson City police said they're investigating and would comment further later this week.

