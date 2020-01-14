ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Kathy J. Weinman Shelter will receive more than $700,000 in funding, County Executive Sam Page announced Tuesday. The county received $569,712 through a grant from the Victims of Crime Act and the county added an additional $142,428.

The funding will help domestic violence victims with medical bills, lost wages, and temporary shelter services.

“Every county resident deserves to feel safe,” Page said in a news release. "This is why I’m committing our efforts at the county to legislation and practical resources, so everyone knows they have a place to go in a crisis. At the Weinman Shelter, we are committed to offering a meaningful, trauma-informed safe space for women and children in St. Louis County.”

The Kathy J. Weinman Shelter is a 41-bed domestic violence program for women and children. County staff provide services that include crisis intervention, case management and referral services, according to the release.

“At the Weinman Shelter, we strive to empower residents by validating their experiences and providing them with pathways to break the cycle of violence,” said Andrea Jackson, Director of Human Services. “Additional funding through VOCA will help us provide these comprehensive and confidential services for those in need throughout the County.”

For more information on the Kathy J. Weinman Shelter or to learn about volunteer opportunities, click here or call 314-423-1117

