St. Charles man dies after car strikes I-70 median wall

The deadly crash happened at 11:45 p.m. Monday on eastbound I-70, east of I-270.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Charles man died early Tuesday morning after his car traveled off the roadway on Interstate 70 and struck a guardrail and a median wall.

The fatal crash happened at 11:45 p.m. Monday on eastbound I-70, east of Interstate 270 in St. Louis County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Frank Sun, 69, was traveling eastbound on I-70 when his Honda CRV traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a guardrail, according to the report. The car returned to the roadway before traveling off the left side of the road and striking a median wall.

Sun was taken to SSM Health DePaul Hospital for treatment. He was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning.

