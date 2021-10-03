Man 'driving like a fool' causes head-on crash that killed innocent driver in St. Louis County

Pagedale police believe the man who caused the crash was speeding down Page Avenue in a Dodge Charger “at an extreme rate of speed,” the police chief said

PAGEDALE, Mo. — An innocent driver was killed in a head-on crash in St. Louis County Wednesday morning by a man who the police chief said was “driving like a fool.”

Emergency crews responded at about 9:45 a.m. to the area of Page and Ferguson avenues in Pagedale for a report of a car crash. At least three cars were involved, and a woman died at the scene.

Police blocked off the road while officers investigated the scene. Shattered pieces of plastic and glass were scattered all over the road. The silver sports car believed to be responsible for the crash had its front end smashed in. Another car came to a stop with its backend resting on a grassy curb.

After an initial investigation, police believe the man who caused the crash was speeding down Page Avenue in a Dodge Charger “at an extreme rate of speed,” the police chief described.

“No pursuit, just driving like a fool,” Pagedale Police Chief Eddie Simmons told 5 On Your Side.

Simmons said another car came into the man’s lane, causing him to overcorrect his Charger and lose control. He hit a third car head-on, killing the driver. Police are working to confirm her identity and contact loved ones. Simmons said he believes she was in her 40s.

The man responsible for the crash was taken to the hospital with some injuries.

“The driver that caused all of that is going to survive,” Simmons said. “The young lady in the other vehicle passed away at the scene.”

Simmons said he has dealt with several crashes involving cars that have the more powerful hemi engines.

“Bad accidents in those clown cars,” he said.