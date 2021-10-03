St. Louis County program will vaccinate some people at home

Fire districts will help administer COVID-19 vaccines. The program will make sure those who can’t leave their house can get vaccinated

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County is launching a program that’ll bring COVID-19 vaccines to those who aren’t able to leave their homes.

The county will partner with fire districts to administer the vaccine to those who are homebound. The program will make sure those who can’t leave their home to go to an appointment or clinic can still get vaccinated.

"We believe there are several thousand individuals in St. Louis County who meet this definition," Page said.

The county plans to fully launch the program on March 18. The county has been working with referral agencies to make sure those who qualify are able to get vaccinated.

Page announced program details during his coronavirus briefing Wednesday morning. You can watch the full briefing in the video below.

For more information about how you or a loved one can get on a registration list near you, follow our full COVID-19 vaccine registration coverage here.

On Monday, Page announced St. Louis County was easing some restrictions beginning immediately. He credited the hard work from residents for allowing health officials to continue the reopening process.

The five changes announced Monday are:

Business hours extended

All businesses can remain open until midnight. The previous curfew was 11 p.m. Carryout and delivery services are not affected by this restriction.

The City of St. Louis announced the same change Monday afternoon. Mayor Lyda Krewson said bars and restaurants in the city also can stay open until midnight.

Gathering limits expanded

Gatherings can include up to 20 people indoors and 30 people outdoors. Gatherings were previously limited to 10 people.

“This includes birthday parties, reunions and barbecues,” Page said. “With these gatherings our public health experts recommend that people from not more than three households gather at either indoor or outdoor private residential events.”

Event center capacity increased

Indoor banquet facilities and conference centers can operate at up to 25% capacity as long as they follow the same health and safety protocols as restaurants, including spacing of tables and wearing masks when not seated. Previously, these facilities were limited to 50 people regardless of capacity.

Outdoor events changes

Outdoor events and facilities can have up to 50% capacity as long as social distancing can be maintained. Facilities or events that could have more than 500 people based on the 50% capacity should have their plan approved by the county health department. Page added that the department may ask to review plans for any event, even those with fewer than 500 people, if there are concerns safety restrictions can’t be followed.

Sporting venues restrictions eased

All sporting venues with spectator seating can submit a plan to health department to open. Previously, most venues were held to a limit of two spectators per participant.

The loosened restrictions begin Monday.