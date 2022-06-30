Driver not charged in crash that left 2 MoDOT workers dead

The driver suffered a medical emergency before the crash, according to St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis County grand jury has declined to charge the driver in a crash that left two MoDOT workers dead, one of which was pregnant, in November of last year.

A third worker was seriously injured in the crash.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell announced in a statement Thursday morning that the driver of that car is not being charged.

Bell said he’s limited in what he can say about the decision but given the media coverage and interest from the public, he felt “compelled to offer some explanation.”

Bell went on to explain the driver’s medical records showed no alcohol or drugs in his system at the time of the crash, even though 911 callers suspected he was a drunk driver. His phone records also showed he wasn’t using it while driving.

According to Bell’s statement, the driver is a diabetic and was suffering from a medical emergency due to “a sudden drop in his blood glucose level.” Medical experts said this resulted in a “sudden loss of brain function” similar to how a person acts while heavily intoxicated.

A medical specialist reviewed the driver’s medical records which showed a diagnosis of hypoglycemia unawareness. This diagnosis was not given to the driver before the crash, according to Bell. The medical specialist said the diagnosis explains why the driver wasn’t aware that his blood glucose was dropping before the crash.

Bell said the driver had also been in a similar crash months earlier in August 2021. Fortunately, the individuals in that crash survived.

Bell said his office has no evidence that any medical professional advised him not to operate a vehicle.