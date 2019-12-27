ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An inmate at the St. Louis County Justice Center who was hospitalized after falling unconscious on Christmas Day died in the hospital on Friday.

The St. Louis County Department of Justice Services said the inmate was a 31-year-old man who had been in custody since October 2016. His identity has not been released.

The justice department said the inmate received regular medical care while in custody at the St. Louis County Jail.

On Wednesday, a corrections officer transferred the man to the jail's infirmary after he complained of a headache, the justice department said. At 5:11 p.m. he said he didn't want a meal, and at 5:15 p.m. he lost consciousness. The jail's medical staff immediately intervened, the department said, and he was taken by ambulance to SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital at 5:25 p.m.

The man remained hospitalized until his death on Friday. No more information on the circumstances of his death has been released.

The department said an autopsy and morbidity and mortality review will be conducted, as well as administrative and personnel reviews.

Several other people have died in 2019 after stays at the St. Louis County Jail.

No charges in deaths of 2 St. Louis County inmates ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell announced his office will not bring any charges in connection with the deaths of two inmates at the St. Louis County Justice Center. In a press release, Bell called the deaths of John Shy and Lamar Catchings tragic but said the evidence fell short of rising to the level of criminal charges.

