Police ask for help finding missing St. Louis County woman

Donyea Branch is 18 years old. She was last seen Monday night in Jennings

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Donyea Branch was last seen at about 8:15 p.m. Monday in the 8900 block of Mayfield Court in Jennings. Witnesses said she walked out of her home and hasn’t been seen since.

Branch is 18 years old. She’s about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Police did not release any other information about Branch.