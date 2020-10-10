2 police officers, woman injured in St. Louis County crash

They all suffered non-life threatening injuries

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two St. Louis County police officers were injured in a crash early Saturday morning in north county.

The crash happened at around 5 a.m. in the area of Pershall Road and Old Halls Ferry Road.

A St. Louis County police car was traveling through a green light on Pershall at the intersection of Old Halls Ferry when it hit a minivan. The minivan ran a red light, according to police.

Two officers were in the police car and were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the minivan, a woman, was also taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.