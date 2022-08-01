St. Louis County Police issue an Endangered Silver Advisory for 74-year-old man

Police say Craig Scott Dedoyard has been dealing with feelings of depression due to a friend's death.

GREEN PARK, Mo. — St. Louis County police are asking for help in locating a missing man.

Police say that 74-year-old Craig Scott Dedoyard was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 11100 block of Marly Drive in Green Park, Missouri.

Dedoyard is described as 5 feet, 8 inches in height, weighing 165 pounds, with balding gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.

In a press release, police said that Dedoyard has been diagnosed with early signs of Alzheimer's disease, dementia and memory loss.

Approximately a week ago, Dedoyard left his residence after feeling depressed over the recent death of a friend and got lost, police said. He was found after wandering for several hours in the heat and was later taken to the hospital for dehydration.