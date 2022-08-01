St. Louis County Police issue an Endangered Silver Advisory for 74-year-old man

GREEN PARK, Mo. — St. Louis County police are asking for help in locating a missing man.
Police say that 74-year-old Craig Scott Dedoyard was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 11100 block of Marly Drive in Green Park, Missouri.
Dedoyard is described as 5 feet, 8 inches in height, weighing 165 pounds, with balding gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.
In a press release, police said that Dedoyard has been diagnosed with early signs of Alzheimer's disease, dementia and memory loss.
Approximately a week ago, Dedoyard left his residence after feeling depressed over the recent death of a friend and got lost, police said. He was found after wandering for several hours in the heat and was later taken to the hospital for dehydration.
Police ask anyone who has seen Dedoyard or anyone who has any information related to Dedoyard to immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.