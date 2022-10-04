St. Louis County police looking for missing 12-year-old girl

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 to contact your nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are looking for a 12-year-old girl they believe is in danger after running away from home Monday night.

In an endangered missing person advisory, police said Dani Allen ran away from her family's home on Old Halls Ferry Road in Florissant at around 7 p.m. Monday.

Police believe she may be a danger to herself because of statements she made before running away.

According to the advisory, Allen is 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and blue Nike shoes.

