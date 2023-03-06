St. Louis County police looking for missing 15-year-old girl

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen Monday afternoon.
Police said 15-year-old Cloe Schmidt left a home on the 3100 block of Brunswick Drive in Florissant at around 4:30 and has not been seen since.
Police did not have a photo of Schmidt, but said she is about 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds with blue eyes and long, straight blonde hair. She was wearing a beige T-shirt with black animals printed on it, ripped blue jeans and blue and white sneakers.
Police said she has scars on her left arm and open wounds on both legs.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.