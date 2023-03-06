St. Louis County police looking for missing 15-year-old girl

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen Monday afternoon.

Police said 15-year-old Cloe Schmidt left a home on the 3100 block of Brunswick Drive in Florissant at around 4:30 and has not been seen since.

Police did not have a photo of Schmidt, but said she is about 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds with blue eyes and long, straight blonde hair. She was wearing a beige T-shirt with black animals printed on it, ripped blue jeans and blue and white sneakers.

Police said she has scars on her left arm and open wounds on both legs.