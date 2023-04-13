St. Louis County police reducing staff in these 2 units

A department spokesman said despite staffing cuts, services will not be affected.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department is reducing the number of officers dedicated to its Police Athletic League and Community Outreach units.

The official personnel changes will happen later this month, according to Officer Adrian Washington.

That includes reducing the staff to two from three officers in the Community Outreach unit and to two from four officers in the Police Athletic League.

“We remain committed to the safety and security of the citizens of St. Louis County that necessitated a review of our personnel and resources within several of our specialized units,” Washington wrote. “Although several minor adjustments were made to staffing, our citizens will not see a drop in the level of service we provide them through our Community Outreach Unit and/or Police Athletic League.”

The St. Louis County Police Athletic League, or PAL, is a volunteer-based nonprofit that partners officers with children ages 6 to 18 years old to help coach them in sports, help with homework and other school-related activities, according to the organization’s website. The nonprofit covers the cost of equipment, uniforms, league registration and insurance fees.

“The purpose is to build character, help strengthen police-community relations, and deter children from becoming involved in criminal activity,” the website stated. “Our programs are not only focused on sports but also youth enrichment with educational and youth leadership programs.

The Community Outreach Unit oversees the department’s Gun Lock Safety Program, Neighborhood Watch, expired prescription drop offs and Citizen Police Academy, according to the department’s website.

Here is a description of those services:

Gun Lock Safety Program

This program is offered to all St. Louis County residents who can prove legal ownership of a concealable firearm. Persons seeking a gun lock must also have ID and may obtain the lock from any precinct station.

Neighborhood Watch

Neighborhood Watch is the nation’s premier crime prevention and community mobilization program and St. Louis County Police actively encourages the establishment of Neighborhood Watch associations. Citizens interested in starting or finding a program should contact their local precinct or neighborhood station and ask for a Neighborhood Policing Officer to assist. Find Your Precinct now.

Expired prescription drug drop offs

The St. Louis County Police Department will accept any potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. The DEA will dispose of the collected drugs.

The service is free and anonymous. There will be no questions asked. You'll be able to just drop-off the unwanted drugs and leave. Click for locations

Citizen Police Academy