St. Louis County police seeking kidney donor for sergeant on transplant list

Sgt. John Spicer is currently undergoing dialysis while he's stuck on the transplant list for another year at least, the police department said.
Credit: St. Louis County PD

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are asking for the public's help in finding a living donor for one of their own.

"Good evening, neighbors. This post is a bit different from what we usually share," the St. Louis County Police Department wrote Wednesday in a Facebook post. "One of our officers, Sgt. John Spicer needs a kidney transplant. Currently Sgt. Spicer is doing dialysis daily as his kidneys can no longer function on their own. And he still comes to work. A transplant would provide a longer life expectancy vs. dialysis."

Several of Spicer's family members have tried but failed to be a match, the department said. He currently is on a waiting list for another year at the least.

"Sgt. Spicer is now hoping to cast a wider net in hopes of finding a donor. With Sgt. Spicer’s permission, we are posting this message," the post said.

Donors must be blood type A or O and pass a screening process to be considered as a potential match. Anyone who is interested in being a living donor for Spicer can email him at jspicer@stlouiscountymo.gov.

