Police respond to 'officer-involved shooting' in St. Louis County

One suspect has been transported to a hospital. No officers were injured.

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. — One person was injured during what police have called an 'officer-involved shooting' in north St. Louis County Monday evening.

According to a spokesperson from St. Louis County police, two people ran from a car near Corburg Lands during a traffic stop by Bellefontaine Neighbors police. One person was taken into custody and another is still on the loose.

