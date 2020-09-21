Police respond to 'officer-involved shooting' in St. Louis County

x
BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. — One person was injured during what police have called an 'officer-involved shooting' in north St. Louis County Monday evening. 

One suspect has been transported to a hospital. No officers were injured, according to the St. Louis County Police Department. 

According to a spokesperson from St. Louis County police, two people ran from a car near Corburg Lands during a traffic stop by Bellefontaine Neighbors police. One person was taken into custody and another is still on the loose.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

