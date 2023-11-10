Crash near Enterprise Center leaves 1 dead Wednesday morning

ST. LOUIS — One person died after a crash early Wednesday morning in St. Louis.
According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash took place shortly after 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of South 14th Street and Clark Avenue, near Enterprise Center.
Two vehicles were involved in the crash. 5 On Your Side video showed one vehicle smashed into a pole.
Police have not said what caused the crash or if anyone else was injured.
The victim who died has not been identified.
Accident Reconstruction was requested.
This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.