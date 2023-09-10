South St. Louis crash leaves 1 dead, 2 injured Sunday night

A two-car crash happened at about 11:40 p.m. at the intersection of Keokuk Street and South Broadway.

ST. LOUIS — One person was killed and two others were injured after a two-car crash Sunday night in south St. Louis.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened at about 11:40 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Keokuk Street and South Broadway.

Three people were taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said. One person was pronounced dead at the hospital, one was treated for critical injuries and one was treated for minor injuries.

Accident Reconstruction was requested.

As of Monday morning, police had not identified the deceased victim or shared details about what led up to the crash.

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.

