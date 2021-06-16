St. Louis firefighter dies from COVID-19; BackStoppers to assist family

"It is with deep sorrow and profound sadness that we announce the line of duty death of St. Louis firefighter Rodney l. Heard," the department said

ST. LOUIS — A longtime St. Louis firefighter lost his battle with COVID-19 Tuesday.

The department announced Rodney Heard, a 22-year veteran of the St. Louis Fire Department, died in the line of duty. Heard joined the department in 1999 and most recently worked in support services, providing help to the entire department across the city.

BackStoppers announced it will be supporting Heard's family.

“This pandemic has placed a heavy burden on us all – especially our first responders who are serving on the front lines every day,” said Chief Ron Battelle, executive director of The BackStoppers. “Firefighter Heard’s family and all first responders continue to be in our thoughts and prayers.”

A fire apparatus was standing watch outside St. Mary's Hospital on Wednesday night. Fellow firefighters were standing guard with Heard until he's laid to rest.

A procession will take his body to Granberry Mortuary in Jennings on Thursday morning.

The department said funeral arrangements will be forthcoming.

