Water rescue underway after man goes under in Meramec River near Sherman Beach Park

BALLWIN, Mo. — Multiple boats and divers were searching the Meramec River near Sherman Beach Park in St. Louis County Tuesday night after a man went under the water and never resurfaced.

According to Metro West Fire Chief Mike Thiemann, witnesses said the man was swimming with friends and family near the park at around 5 p.m. when he climbed onto a railroad bridge and jumped off.

Thiemann said witnesses saw the man resurface and swim toward the shore before being pulled under the water. He did not resurface and has not been seen since.

The area where he went under is known to have dangerous undercurrents, Thiemann said.

The St. Louis County Police Department had four boats and three divers in the water searching for him. Metro West Fire Department and Metro Air Unit were helping with the search, but Thiemann said his department has suspended its search for the evening and tuned to operation over to the Missouri Highway Patrol's Water Patrol.

This is the second water rescue in the St. Louis area Tuesday. A woman drowned and a male swimmer had to be rescued from the waters of the Big River at Washington State Park near Potosi, Missouri, Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol said their water patrol officers were sent to the park for a water rescue at around 3:30. The woman's body was pulled from the water and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

She was identified as 67-year-old Monica Boyer of Cadet, Missouri.