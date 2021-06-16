Pomeranian puppy stolen from Petland found safe, woman arrested

Pomeranian puppies are commonly sold for more than $1,000 and can be worth more than $5,000

LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — Lake St. Louis police have recovered a Pomeranian puppy stolen from Petland.

The incident happened at Petland in Lake St. Louis. Police said the Pomeranian puppy was taken by a woman from Valley Park.

The Petland General Manager said the woman hid in the store until it was closed. After store employees left, the woman took the dog and left the store.

Pomeranian puppies are commonly sold for more than $1,000 and can be worth more than $5,000.