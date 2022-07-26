Emergency shelters for those displaced by flooding across St. Louis area

A few emergency shelters have opened up across the area for those who have been displaced.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — As record-breaking rainfall moved through the St. Louis area Tuesday morning, several roads and highways experienced significant flooding.

More than 8 ½ inches of rain fell across the area through 8 a.m. which beats the all-time record for rainfall of 6.85 inches that was set on Aug. 20, 1915.

Most of the area has seen 5-11 inches of rain with some areas seeing more than 12 inches. Streets and interstates across the St. Louis area experienced flooding and ponding. Multiple drivers have been rescued from flooded roadways, including two KSDK reporters.

In addition to the roadways, residents across the area have also reported flooding in their homes. A few emergency shelters have opened up across the area for those who have been displaced.

Emergency shelters

Richmond Heights Community Center, 8801 Dale Avenue

Maryland Heights Community Center, 2300 McKelvey Road

University City Barbara C. Jordan Elementary, 1500 82nd Boulevard Pershing Elementary, 6761 Bartmer Avenue Brittany Woods Middle School, 8125 Groby Road



Photos: Historic rainfall causes significant flooding across St. Louis area 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

Gateway Pet Guardians is asking for fosters after another shelter experienced flooding Tuesday morning. A Facebook video shows dogs standing in water in their kennels at the St. Clair County Animal Shelter.

The rainfall brought significantly lower temperatures across the area with morning highs in the 60s. As the rain clears out by Tuesday afternoon, the high temperatures will hover in the high 80s.

Another round of rain is expected to move through the St. Louis area early Wednesday morning.