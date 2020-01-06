Protests in Ferguson, Madison County Sunday over death of George Floyd

As Ferguson's 8 p.m. curfew passed Sunday evening, protesters remained on and along South Florissant Road near the Ferguson police station, but stayed peaceful

ST. LOUIS — Protests in the St. Louis area continued for a second day in response to the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Groups of protesters gathered in at the Madison County Courthouse and outside the Ferguson Police Department Sunday evening.

Crowds gathered in Edwardsville, Illinois, outside the Madison County Courthouse at around 4:30 p.m. and remained on the sidewalk in front of the courthouse for several. Many carried signs calling for the end to police violence.

In Ferguson, the crowds began to build near the police department along South Florissant Road at around 6 p.m. After chanting rallying cries like "Black lives matter" and “What’s his name? George Floyd,” protesters began marching down South Florissant.

As the city's 8 p.m. curfew passed Sunday evening, protesters remained on and along South Florissant Road near the Ferguson police station, but the crowd remained peaceful.

At around 8:30 p.m. protesters knelt in front of a line of police officers on the Ferguson Police Department parking lot. The officers were wearing helmets and holding shields.

Sunday's protests come a day after protests around the St. Louis area ended in Ferguson late Saturday and into Sunday.

Protests throughout the day remained mostly peaceful until around 10:30, when the mood shifted.

5 On Your Side’s Robert Townsend witnessed people in the crowd throwing items. He said tear gas was deployed. At times, fireworks could be seen exploding around the Ferguson Police Department. More officers with riot gear arrived to help.

"We want to be heard. As a black community, we need to be heard," one woman at the scene said.

The protests left seven officers injured by rocks, bottles and fireworks, St. Louis County police said Sunday morning. Three of them were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the other four were treated at the scene.

Ferguson Police Chief Jason Armstrong that the protests were mostly peaceful and even most of the officers were having positive conversations with protestors — including some children, before a smaller group of people turned violent injuring several officers — smashing windows and trying to set fire to businesses.

Mayor James Knowles III declared a state of emergency for the city of Ferguson Sunday evening, including a curfew that will run from 8 Sunday night until 5:30 Monday morning, expanding hours for the city's second curfew in as many days.

Pulling from the city charter, the order states — in part — “all persons shall remove themselves to and remain in the places of their residence, remain off and away from public streets, sidewalks, parks and all other public or open places; and no person shall loiter or gather together in groups at any place for any purpose whatsoever."

At around 11:40 Saturday night, Knowles issued a midnight curfew for the city, which was ignored by many protesters.

The Edwardsville police department released a statement Sunday night saying, in part, "The men and women of our police department will continue to provide respectful, compassionate and professional service to the citizens and visitors of Edwardsville. We will always be there when our community needs us. Thank you for allowing us the opportunity to serve."

The protests are in response to the killing of George Floyd Monday night. Derek Chauvin, The officer who pressed his knee onto Floyd's neck for several minutes, was charged with third-degree murder Friday. The other three officers who were on the scene at the time have not been charged. All four were fired from the Minneapolis Police Department Wednesday.