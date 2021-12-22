Here are the grocery stores open on Christmas Day in St. Louis

Many grocery stores are closed on Christmas Day in the St. Louis area. But we did find a couple open for those last-minute holiday needs!

ST. LOUIS — You did your best to make sure you got everything on that grocery list ahead of the holidays, but somehow, something slipped through. It happens! That's why 5 On Your Side called around to several area grocery stores to see which ones plan to be open on Christmas Day so you can get that last-minute ingredient.

We also did some reaching out about New Year's Day. You'll find that below as well.

NOTE: Store hours can vary for Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. It's a good idea to check with your local store before going.

Grocery stores open on Christmas Day:

Fields Foods:

Lafayette and Washington locations: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Euclid location: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Local Harvest Grocery:

Open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Walgreens and CVS both offer a selection of some grocery items. Most Walgreens stores will be open with adjusted hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Day, Walgreens said in a release. Locations that are open 24 hours and have 24-hour pharmacies will stay open. You can check your local store's hours here. Most CVS stores will also be open on Christmas Day, but store hours and pharmacy hours can vary. You can check your store with this link.

Grocery stores closed on Christmas Day:

Stores open on New Year's Day:

Dierbergs

Fields Foods

Global Foods

Local Harvest Grocery

Ruler Foods

Schnucks

United Provisions

Whole Foods

Grocery stores closed on New Year's Day:

Aldi

Costco

Sam's Club

Straub's

Trader Joe's