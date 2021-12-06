Schnucks now selling McArthur's Bakery smiley face cookies

The bakery is also creating cookie decorating jobs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — There's a cookie in St. Louis that might be just as iconic as gooey butter cake and toasted ravioli. We're talking about those smiley face cookies from McArthur's Bakery.

Note: The video above is a Making a Difference from March 2021.

You know the ones, with the green, red, blue and yellow icing with a big smile piped right on top. Now, you can pick them up on your next grocery trip. Schnucks will carry Smily Face Cookie Company cookies in 77 stores. The grocer made the announcement Monday.

But the story gets sweeter. The cookie company is creating cookie decorating jobs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. They're working with Lafayette Industries' StepUp Program.

"Our StepUp team members decorate each oversized butter cookie with great care and truly love their jobs," said McArthur's Bakery owner Scott Rinaberger in a release. "We are happy to bring these special cookies and their job-training mission to a much bigger audience through Schnucks."

McArthur's Bakery first started working with the StepUp program at Pioneer Bakery in Kirkwood. The program helps individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities learn long-term social and job skills, helping them get and keep jobs.