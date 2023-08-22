As St. Louis area sees dangerous temperatures, here are OSHA’s guidelines on working in the heat

Of the people who die at work from a heat-related cause, OSHA said nearly three out of four are in their first week on the job.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis reached a dangerous heat index of 116 degrees Tuesday afternoon because of thick humidity and fog that helped trap hot air in the city. The excessive heat is expected to continue through Friday.

Temperatures rose into the upper 90s to nearly 100 degrees Tuesday, which caused the heat index to increase between 105-120 degrees by afternoon hours. A mix of foggy skies, oppressive humidity and intense sunshine impacted the index.

This dangerous heat can threaten people who work outdoors and under the sun.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, a federal agency that oversees workplace conditions, said heat can be deadly to workers.

Heat is an occupational hazard for both outdoor and indoor workers that can lead to illness and death, and employers are legally required to protect workers from the heat, OSHA said.

New employees whose bodies haven't adjusted are the most vulnerable; OSHA said nearly three out of four people who die at work from a heat-related cause die during their first week on the job.

OSHA provided the following measures for both employers and workers should take while outdoors in the heat:

Provide enough water, rest breaks, and places to stay cool.

Allow returning employees to adapt to working in hot temperatures.

Train employees on heat illness prevention and signs and plan ahead of emergencies.

Monitor employees for signs or symptoms of heat-related illness.

Be aware of what to do if an employee is suffering from a heat-related illness.

OSHA reminds workers that they can file a confidential complaint if they believe their working conditions are unsafe or their employer is not following OSHA standards. Complaints can be reported to OSHA online or via 800-321-OSHA. You can contact OSHA's St. Louis office at 314-425-4249.

The National Weather Service uses the heat index to access the “apparent temperature,” which is how hot it feels depending on the temperature and humidity. If a person suffers prolonged exposure to high temperatures during physical activity, they can suffer from sunstroke, muscle cramps, and heat exhaustion.

A Weather Alert will remain in effect for the St. Louis area until Friday afternoon.

Download the free 5 On Your Side app to get the latest watches and warnings and track conditions live with our interactive radar. Use the links below to download now.

The Weather First Team will use "Storm Alert" to refer to life-threatening or major-impact weather conditions in our region. "Weather Alert" refers to nuisance or disruptive weather and is indicated by orange icons and bars in our weather graphics on TV and online.

5 On Your Side news app

iPhone | Google Play