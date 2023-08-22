Dogs can ride the St. Louis Wheel Thursday

Union Station encourages pet owners to bring their companions to the wheel early in the morning or late in the evening to avoid the hottest part of the day.

ST. LOUIS — For one day only, dogs can enjoy the St. Louis Wheel at Union Station with their humans.

In honor of National Dog Month, and in early celebration of National Dog Day on Aug. 26, dogs can ride for free with their humans who have paid for a ticket on the St. Louis Wheel, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24.

This is the second time dogs have been allowed on the St. Louis Wheel. The first time was in March 2022 for National Puppy Day.

With the dangerous heat in the area this week, Union Station encourages pet owners to bring their companions to the wheel early in the morning or late in the evening to avoid the hottest part of the day Thursday.

Water bowls will be set up at the Purina Performance Plaza at the St. Louis Wheel. Dogs must be on a leash while on the plaza and on the wheel.