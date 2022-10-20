3 major manufacturing plants coming to the St. Louis area

"Coming out of the pandemic, there's a renewed sense of optimism," said Steven Pearce with Greater St. Louis, Inc.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — "What an opportunity for this town to be doing that. This county to be doing that," said Missouri Governor Mike Parson.

An enthusiastic Governor Parson made the big announcement during a news conference Thursday.

James Hardie, a top-notch manufacturing facility, will soon set up its first Missouri shop in Crystal City

"And the end result of that, what all that equals is a good day for Missouri families and businesses right here in Crystal City," Parson said.

For more than 100 years, James Hardie has made home siding and other building materials worldwide.

Now, the company plans to build a one-million-square-foot plant on Airport Road in Crystal City.

The site is currently home to the privately-run Festus Airport which is closing in a few days.

The major manufacturer is expected to bring 240 new jobs to the Jefferson County community of 4,800.

"I know James Hardie will make a great partner for Crystal City for decades. Our city, Crystal City," said Mayor Mike Osher.

Community leaders call this "a huge week for the St. Louis Metro and its manufacturing sector."

On Tuesday, Piston Automotive, the world's largest automotive assembly supplier, announced it will open a facility in Wentzville.

Company officials say the new business move will invest more than 10 million dollars into the community and bring more than 200 new jobs.

And, on Wednesday, I.C.L., a global specialty minerals supply company already in St. Louis, said it now plans to build a $400-million facility in Carondelet.

The new plant will manufacture critical materials used in batteries for electric cars.

Groundbreaking for the James Hardie facility is expected to start in April of 2023. Right now, no date has been set for when the new plant will actually open its doors in Crystal City.