St. Louis jury acquits Dellwood man claiming self-defense in 2017 homicide

ST. LOUIS — A Dellwood man was acquitted Thursday in a September 2017 homicide that happened in St. Louis’ Wells Goodfellow neighborhood.

According to a press release from 22nd Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri in St. Louis, jurors found 26-year-old Larron Hamilton not guilty of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in the killing of Andre Crawford. Circuit Judge Annette Llewellyn presided over the four-day trial.

Hamilton testified at trial that he fatally shot 22-year-old Crawford in self-defense after driving up to his ex-girlfriend in the 5800 block of Wabada Avenue, according to the release. Crawford was dating Hamilton’s ex-girlfriend, the mother of Hamilton’s child.

Hamilton testified that he drove up to Crawford and his ex-girlfriend to give her gas money, and that he opened fire after Crawford threatened him with a gun, according to the release.

Hamilton’s lawyer Scott Rosenblum told jurors the police investigation was inadequate because Crawford’s girlfriend lied in depositions and on the stand.

Rosenblum said Hamilton “believed he was going to die on that street, surrounded by a bunch of gang bangers.”

During the trial, Assistant Circuit Attorney Chris Desilets said Hamilton intentionally killed Crawford by first stalking him on social media, pulling up to Crawford’s location and shooting him in the back before driving off.

“Self-defense is not a license to kill,” Desilets told jurors according to the release.

The jury delivered their verdict after a four-day trial.

