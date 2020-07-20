4 people injured by electric shock in south St. Louis, 1 in critical condition

The fire department did not say how the people were shocked, but thunderstorms were moving through the area at around the time of the incident

ST. LOUIS — Four people were rushed to the hospital after being shocked by electricity Sunday night.

According to the St. Louis Fire Department, the incident happened at around 8:30 Sunday evening near the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and Montana Street near Marquette Park in the Dutchtown neighborhood of south St. Louis.

According to the fire department, one of the people was in critical condition when they were rushed to the hospital. All the victims were adults, the fire department said.

The fire department did not say how the people were shocked, but thunderstorms were moving through the area at around the time of the incident.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.