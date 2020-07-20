St. Louis area COVID-19 hospitalizations increase as Missouri reports 846 new cases

COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased in the St. Louis area as the number of confirmed cases has gone up

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri health department reported more than 800 new COVID-19 cases Sunday for the fifth time in six days as hospitalizations in the St. Louis area continued to increase.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 33,094 total COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, a single-day increase of 846 cases. The state also reported 8,203 new PCR tests Sunday, bringing the state's total to 559,079.

The first time the state reported more than 800 new cases on a single day was July 14. Since then, the state has reported at least 800 new cases every day other than July 16.

The Missouri DHSS decreased the states' death count from 1,139 to 1,138 due to a death that was counted twice.

Case counts in St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Charles County continued to increase Sunday.

Weekend case increases are typically lower than weekdays, but the seven-day moving averages in St. Louis and St. Louis County increased Sunday because the single-day totals were higher than a week ago: 128 in St. Louis County and 64 in St. Louis.

St. Charles County's seven-day moving average remained about the same as the county reported 73 new cases Sunday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased in the St. Louis area as the number of confirmed cases has gone up. Sunday, most of the numbers the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force increased.

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 30 yesterday to 35 today. *

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 33 yesterday to 32 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased from 209 yesterday to 216 today. *

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased - from 225 yesterday to 233 today.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 131 yesterday to 132 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 56 yesterday to 55 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 25 yesterday to 27 today.

Across the system hospitals, 35 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 3,409.

*These numbers have been updated to reflect the true number of daily admissions. There was a delay in reporting some test results leading to the increase in reported hospital admissions. This, in turn, affected the seven-day moving average of admissions.

Statewide hospitalization data in Missouri has not been updated since July 15. A note from the Missouri DHSS said the delay is due to a change in the way hospital data is reported nationwide.