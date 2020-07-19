Employee at Mission Taco in Central West End test positive for COVID-19

The post did not say when the employee last worked but did say the restaurant has been diligent in following safety rules

ST. LOUIS — Another restaurant in the St. Louis area is temporarily closed to conduct deep cleaning after COVID-19 exposure.

In a social media post, the Mission Taco Joint location in the Central West End announced an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The post said the restaurant would be closed at least for the day Sunday.

"We will be taking the evening to professionally deep clean the entire restaurant, and will reassess reopening plans tomorrow," the post said.

The post did not say when the employee last worked but did say the restaurant has been diligent in following safety rules.

"Our team has been extremely diligent with our strict safety protocols of temperature checking, required masks at all times, and constant sanitizing and hand washing. The employee is thankfully feeling fine, and we are appreciative that they proactively got tested."

Mission Taco Joint Our Central West End location will be closed this evening as a memb... er of our team has just tested positive for COVID-19.~ We will be taking the evening to professionally deep clean the entire restaurant, and we will reassess reopening plans tomorrow. .