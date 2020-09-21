Gasoline found on roof after liquor store fire in St. Louis

Firefighters believe the gasoline may have been intentionally poured

ST. LOUIS — An early morning fire at a north St. Louis liquor store may have been set on purpose, firefighters said.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded at around 2:30 a.m. Monday to M&S Market and Package Liquor on 4231 Natural Bridge Avenue, near the border of the Greater Ville and O'Fallon neighborhoods. Heavy flames were extending through the roof when firefighters arrived.

After putting out the flames, firefighters investigated the roof and found gasoline. The department said it believes the gas may have been intentionally poured.

No one was injured. The building's roof suffered moderate damage, the department said.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.