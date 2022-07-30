St. Louis Metropolitan Police Detective Archie Shaw retires after 30 years

Archie Shaw spent countless hours outside of work mentoring youth and coaching basketball in the Police Athletic League (PAL).

ST. LOUIS — A longtime St. Louis Metro Police Detective retires after 30 years protecting the streets.

Detective Archie Shaw received numerous accolades during his service with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, including nine Chief Letter of Accommodations and 30 Awards of Excellence.

He served on the Swat Team, Violent Crime Unit, Gang unit and spent 19 years on the FBI task force. Mayor Tishaura Jones's Office Recognized Shaw's hard work and dedication to St. Louis.

Outside of the department, Shaw spent countless hours mentoring youth and coaching basketball in the Police Athletic League (PAL).

But he won't be retired for long. Later this year, he will begin work in the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office.