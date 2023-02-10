St. Louis officer taken to hospital after receiving laceration during pursuit

Other officers applied a tourniquet at the scene after the officer cut their leg on an iron fence.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis police officer was in serious condition Friday afternoon after lacerating his leg during a foot chase.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened just before 4 p.m. near North Florissant Avenue and East Grand Boulevard, near the border of the College Hill and Fairgrounds neighborhoods.

An officer was chasing someone on foot when he cut his leg on an iron fence.

Other officers applied a tourniquet at the scene and drove the officer to an area hospital. The police department described his condition as serious with stable vitals.

Police said one suspect was in custody. It was not immediately known what led to the foot pursuit.