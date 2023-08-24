'A symbol of our heritage' | St. Louis organization unveils Hispanic Heritage Flag

The symbolism reflected in the flag includes perseverance, sacrifice, family, courage, prosperity and justice.

ST. LOUIS — This week, The Hispanic Festival, Inc. unveiled the creation of the Hispanic Heritage Flag for the first time to local Hispanic community members at the Missouri History Museum.

It was done in collaboration with the Regional Arts Commission and the Latinx Arts Network.

The Hispanic Festival, Inc. contracted local artist, José Garza to create it.

Garza said a committee was formed. They work on the flag, making it intentional with certain colors and symbols.

The flag is meant to honor Hispanic Heritage Month, which is from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

The reason the month starts on Sept. 15 is because it is a day that marks the independence of multiple Latin American countries.

“After collaborating with leaders across the state, we are excited that meaningful flag will unite our community and stand as a symbol of our heritage,” said Elisa Bender, President of the Latinx Arts Network and Hispanic Festival, Inc. Board Member.

The symbolism reflected in the flag includes perseverance, sacrifice, family, courage, prosperity and justice.

The City of St. Louis will be raising the flag outside city hall on Sept. 15, 2023, for Hispanic Heritage Month.

Bender said this would be a first of its kind for St. Louis.

The next big event where the large 12 feet by 8 feet flag will be displayed at the Greater St Louis Hispanic Festival from Sept. 22-24, 2023.

It'll be held at Soulard Park next to Soulard Farmers Market.