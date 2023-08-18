Festival of Nations 2023: A look ahead at vendors, performers

ST. LOUIS — This year's Festival of Nations at Tower Grove Park is only a week away, and here's a look at the performers and vendors representing more than 75 different countries and their cultures from all over the world.
Each year more than 100,000 people attend the International Institute of St. Louis' Festival of Nations. For this year's iteration, mark your calendar for Aug. 26 and Aug. 27.
Folks attending the cornucopia of culture and cuisine can choose from over 100 different food and retail vendors. Over 50 artists will bring live performances to two stages.
Organizers worked hard to grow this year's festival, specifically with performers, said Arrey Obenson, president and CEO of the International Institute of St. Louis.
"While we are excited to see the return of many multicultural performances that St. Louis knows and loves, we are thrilled to welcome some internationally recognized names who are traveling to St. Louis from countries around the world for an unforgettable Festival of Nations," Obenson said.
Here's a list of some of the artists scheduled to perform during this year's festival. More of the musical lineup will be announced throughout the month via Instagram. Follow @festofnations for the latest information.
Local cultural performance groups:
- Alma de Mexico
- Samanvita Kasthuri
- Spirit of Angela
- Deepshikha Banerjee
- Dizzy Atmosphere
- more
Internationally known performers
- Pink Sweat$
- Tennille Amor
- Ricky Kej
- Walshy Fire
- Shacko
- Akim
- Logan Mize
- more
Festival organizers said they were thrilled to announce the vendors for this year’s festival. There will be more than 50 market vendors of various cultures. Here are some of the vendors you can expect, for the full list of market, food, and beverage lineup visit: https://www.festofnations.com/vendors.
Market vendors
- Ecuadorian Handcrafts
- Illari Peru
- Plant Betch
- Ousmane Thiam
- The Seny Collection
- Wei Dance
- more
Food and beverage vendors
- Tiger Street Food
- Tee Rak Thai
- Rockwell Beer Company
- Balkan Treasure
- Bread & Bake
- FUFU n’ Sauce
- more
The festival is free to attend, but proceeds from ticket purchases support the International Institute of St. Louis. "Tickets and passes provide you the opportunity to enjoy an elevated Festival of Nations experience," the festival's website said. You can learn more about tickets at https://www.festofnations.com/tickets
If you're looking to contribute to the festival in other ways, you can volunteer to work the festival. Visit https://www.festivalofnationsstl.org/volunteer to sign up.