Festival of Nations 2023: A look ahead at vendors, performers

ST. LOUIS — This year's Festival of Nations at Tower Grove Park is only a week away, and here's a look at the performers and vendors representing more than 75 different countries and their cultures from all over the world.

Each year more than 100,000 people attend the International Institute of St. Louis' Festival of Nations. For this year's iteration, mark your calendar for Aug. 26 and Aug. 27.

Folks attending the cornucopia of culture and cuisine can choose from over 100 different food and retail vendors. Over 50 artists will bring live performances to two stages.

Organizers worked hard to grow this year's festival, specifically with performers, said Arrey Obenson, president and CEO of the International Institute of St. Louis.

"While we are excited to see the return of many multicultural performances that St. Louis knows and loves, we are thrilled to welcome some internationally recognized names who are traveling to St. Louis from countries around the world for an unforgettable Festival of Nations," Obenson said.

Here's a list of some of the artists scheduled to perform during this year's festival. More of the musical lineup will be announced throughout the month via Instagram. Follow @festofnations for the latest information.

Local cultural performance groups:

Alma de Mexico

Samanvita Kasthuri

Spirit of Angela

Deepshikha Banerjee

Dizzy Atmosphere

more

Internationally known performers

Pink Sweat$

Tennille Amor

Ricky Kej

Walshy Fire

Shacko

Akim

Logan Mize

more

Festival organizers said they were thrilled to announce the vendors for this year’s festival. There will be more than 50 market vendors of various cultures. Here are some of the vendors you can expect, for the full list of market, food, and beverage lineup visit: https://www.festofnations.com/vendors.

Market vendors

Ecuadorian Handcrafts

Illari Peru

Plant Betch

Ousmane Thiam

The Seny Collection

Wei Dance

more

Food and beverage vendors

Tiger Street Food

Tee Rak Thai

Rockwell Beer Company

Balkan Treasure

Bread & Bake

FUFU n’ Sauce

more

The festival is free to attend, but proceeds from ticket purchases support the International Institute of St. Louis. "Tickets and passes provide you the opportunity to enjoy an elevated Festival of Nations experience," the festival's website said. You can learn more about tickets at https://www.festofnations.com/tickets