Schlafly Beer's 20th annual 'Art Outside Festival' returns in September

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — Schlafly Beer announced its 20th annual "Art Outside Festival" returning this September in Maplewood, Missouri.

The free fine arts fair will be held from Friday, Sept. 8, through Sunday, Sept. 10, at Schlafly Bottleworks in Maplewood (7260 Southwest Avenue).

The fair raises awareness of art and music in the community. Artwork including ceramics, woodworking, paintings, photography and more from over 60 artists will be featured. Guests can also enjoy live music, food and Schlafly beer.

Seasonal and year-round Schlafly beers will be available for purchase. Schlafly Bottleworks will also be open for table service inside the restaurant.

“We at Schlafly see craft beer as an art form and take pride in our work just as the local artists that we have invited to participate in this year’s Art Outside Festival do,” said Schlafly’s CEO, Fran Caradonna. “This festival is meant to act as a platform for artists that deserve the spotlight for their work. Schlafly strongly believes art is to be supported and celebrated - preferably with a Schlafly beer in hand and hopes the public will rally behind this meaningful festival.”

View the full schedule below:

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10

View more information about the festival and stay up-to-date on the latest announcements here.