St. Louis police commander alleges he was passed over for promotion to police chief because he is white

Lt. Col. Michael Sack says two Black finalists declined the job, so mayor hired only other white candidate to cover for not hiring Sack during first search

ST. LOUIS — A former frontrunner to become St. Louis’s next police chief has sued the city alleging he was passed over for the promotion because he is white.

St. Louis Lt. Col. Michael Sack and former Lt. Col. Lawrence O’Toole were the only remaining finalists for the job after Mayor Tishaura Jones conducted a national search to replace John Hayden in 2021. The four external candidates failed to show up for the written portion of the selection process, leaving the two internal commanders standing.

Jones then announced she was going to conduct a do-over of the national search, stating “I only had two white male candidates to choose from and St. Louis is more diverse than white males, our police department is more diverse…” according to the lawsuit.

“Jones’ race-based reason for reopening the Commissioner/Chief search was consistent with the pledge she made when running for mayor that she wanted to prioritize diversity in promotions within the Department,” according to the lawsuit.

Sack served as Interim Chief of Police several times – including during the school shooting at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts High School.

Jones’ spokesman said the city does not comment on pending litigation.

Despite scoring a 100 on the second promotional test and ranking number one on the eligibility list for the position, then Public Safety Director Dan Isom did not schedule an interview with Sack for the job, according to the lawsuit.

Sack also accuses the city of issuing a request for proposals for the Boulware Group and the Center for Policing Equity to conduct the second search – which was covered by the Regional Business Counsel.

“This new search lowered the minimum qualifications for the position to allow more African American officers within the department to apply,” according to the suit.

The city counselor’s office also advised the mayor not to reopen the search, according to the lawsuit.

“Defendants intended to select an African American Commissioner/Chief but were unable to do so because both African American finalists declined the position,” according to the lawsuit. “One of the African American finalists publicly announced he had withdrawn his name from consideration on or about Dec. 11, 2022.

“The other African American finalist was offered the position, but declined it when the city/department could not get him the car he wanted, in addition to the compensation package offered.”

Jones then appointed Tracy to lead the department. Tracy is white.

“(Sack) was not selected for Commissioner/Chief because his selection after the two African American finalists declined it would have shown that he was always qualified to be the city’s next commissioner/chief, but was not selected before the search was reopened because he did not reflect the diversity (race) the mayor stated she wanted for the position,” according to the lawsuit. “His selection also would have highlighted the time and money wasted in reopening the search.”