Suspect shoots at officers after shooting woman in St. Louis

Police took the suspect into custody after tasing him.

ST. LOUIS — A suspect is in custody after he allegedly shot a woman and fired at St. Louis police officers.

St. Louis police said two officers were in the 3600 block of Bates Street shortly before 7:45 p.m. on a service call when they heard a loud pop and saw a woman getting out of the passenger seat of a vehicle stopped on Bates Street.

The woman ran toward the officers' car screaming "He just shot me!" The officers then watched the suspect get out of the driver's side of the vehicle with a pistol, police said.

The officers, who have been with St. Louis police for eights years and three months, respectively, got out of their police car and told the suspect to drop his gun.

The suspect then pointed his gun in the officers' direction and fired shots, police said. The officers fired shots back at the suspect, who ran from the area.

The officers followed the suspect on foot, but lost sight of him in the 5500 block of Tennessee Avenue and returned to the victim.

Police said the officers secured the victim in their police car until EMS arrived.

When EMS arrived, the woman was taken to the hospital. She was listed in critical condition with stable vitals. Police said she had been shot in the back and right arm.

The two officers, along with multiple other officers who responded, canvassed the area where the suspect was last seen, and he was located, with his gun, in the backyard of a home in the 5500 block of Tennessee Avenue.

Police said the suspect was ordered at gunpoint by officers to drop his gun. Police said he eventually did drop the gun, but refused to surrender to police and was tased before being taken into custody.

Police said the suspect nor the officers were injured.

St Louis police's Force Investigation Unit is investigating the incident.

