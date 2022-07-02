St. Louis police, DEA agents raid Central West End apartment building in overdose investigation

Seven people have died since Saturday morning in a stretch of Forest Park Ave. between Taylor and Boyle.

ST. LOUIS — On Monday, St. Louis police and DEA agents raided one of the apartment buildings where as many as seven people died from drug overdoses over the past few days.

5 On Your Side was the only media organization that was there when the operation unfolded and has exclusive video.

Several law enforcement officers exited vehicles in the street and driveway in front of Parkview Apartments. Some officers had their weapons drawn and were wearing protective gear. Officers went inside in an operation connected to the overdose deaths of seven people, in this building and another one, along Forest Park Ave. between Taylor and Boyle. The overdose deaths started about 3 Saturday morning.

Building resident John Robinson said he knew some of the victims.

“I come here and seen the ambulance and the coroner here to pick them up and everything,” said Robinson.

A 5 On Your Side reporter asked if he believed the victims had the same drug dealer.

“I don’t know if they got a drug dealer, or not,” said Robinson. “But the stuff comes from somewhere. Some people make stuff up for themselves. So, whether it come from somebody or wherever, if it come from somebody, what mindset does that person have knowing they gave somebody something that took their life?”

Building resident Taurus Oates said the victims range in age from 25 to 70.

He was asked who lives in the building.

“It’s a combination of the youth and elderly senior citizens, disabled,” said Oates.

He was asked if he was aware of any college students who live in the building.

“I have not heard of anybody in college, no,” he said. Oates said the building is income-based subsidized housing.