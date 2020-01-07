St. Louis police to get business-funded review

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is partnering with the city to conduct the review

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson has accepted a privately-funded review of the St. Louis Police Department’s policies and practices – essentially the same review announced for the St. Louis County Police Department last week.

Krewson announced the upcoming review during her Wednesday Facebook Live briefing, noting that retired Philadelphia Police Commissioner Chuck Ramsey will be leading the effort. Ramsey is a nationally known policing consultant, who also served as the co-chair of President Barack Obama’s Taskforce on 21st Century Policing.

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis is partnering with the city to conduct the review, which is being paid for by Civic Progress companies and the Regional Business Council.

“This is about acknowledging that Black Lives Matter, and that in our city, far too many Black lives are lost to violence. It is about believing that community policing and the duty to intervene are essential, and that continued de-escalation, implicit bias, and racial equity training are critical,” Krewson wrote in a press release.

The review will look at everything from how the department spends its money and uses its resources, tools and technologies, its crime strategies, its policing style, organizational structure, internal and external perceptions, de-escalation techniques and how it works with other departments.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced a similar review of the St. Louis County Police Department last week, drawing the ire of some members of his Police Board of Commissioners who said they did not have any input into the selection of the reviewing agencies or how it would be done.

But the city no longer has a police board. That disappeared when the the city regained control of the department from the state in 2013.

The St. Louis County Police Department is no stranger to outside reviews -- especially in recent years.

In 2013, then Chief Tim Fitch tapped the University of California-Los Angeles’ Center for Policing Equity to review the department’s protocols on traffic stops and recommend ways to avoid racial profiling. He had just fired a lieutenant accused of ordering officers to racially profile Black people at south St. Louis County shopping centers.

But it never happened.

The St. Louis Board of Police Commissioners nixed the idea.

Former Chief Jon Belmar tapped the same entity in 2019 to work with a Diversity and Inclusion Unit he formed after a jury awarded a gay police sergeant who alleged discrimination from Belmar’s administration $20 million. That group recently pulled out of working with the department because “they might not have the capacity,” to do so, said Sgt. Benjamin Granda. He referred further questions to the agency, which has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Granda said he did not yet know how the police board plans to fill the void left by the withdrawal of the Center for Policing Equity.

Meanwhile, the head of the city and county's recently announced reviews is also familiar with St. Louis and its two largest police departments.

Shortly after the Ferguson protests gained national attention in 2014, the U.S. Department of Justice sent Ramsey to oversee St. Louis County’s participation in a collaborative reform agreement. It was a voluntary federal review of the department’s policies and practices.

Belmar told the St. Louis County Police Board of Commissioners that he “frequently sought advice about Ferguson from Ramsey,” who suggested that detectives take pictures of bodies and move them away from scenes more quickly.

In October 2015, Ramsey’s collaborative reform team gave the St. Louis County Police Department a 182-page report with 50 findings and 109 recommendations, which covered everything from the department’s racial profiling data to its non-user-friendly website. Federal officials promised at least two progress reports would follow.

The leadership of the Department of Justice then changed when President Donald Trump was elected in 2016.

And Belmar said he never received any follow-up reports in 2017 and that he didn’t know whether his department was any better because of the process, which he called a “missed opportunity.”

Ramsey also is familiar with the city’s police department.

In May 2015, then Chief Sam Dotson invited Ramsey to be the keynote speaker during the St. Louis Police Foundation breakfast.