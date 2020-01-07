7-year-old girl shot in leg in north St. Louis

Police have not released her condition

ST. LOUIS — A 7-year-old girl was shot in the lower leg Tuesday night in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened at 11:24 p.m. on the 6000 block of Shulte Avenue in the Walnut Park West neighborhood, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police did not release her condition. The circumstances of the shooting are currently under investigation.

