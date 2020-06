Andrew Sims, 33, was last seen on June 3

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police need help find a missing man.

Andrew Sims, 33, was last seen on June 3 when he left his home on the 4100 block of Farlin, just west of Fairground Park.

Family members said he left to go to a neighborhood store but never returned.

St. Louis police say anyone with information about Sims is urged to call 911.