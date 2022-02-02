x
St. Louis Schnucks grocery stores to close early Wednesday, open later on Thursday

Schnucks has altered hours due to the winter storm moving through the St. Louis area.

ST. LOUIS — Schnucks grocery stores are altering their hours of operation as a winter storm moves through the St. Louis area.

Schnucks will be closing at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2 for the following areas:

  • St. Louis metropolitan area 
  • Cape Girardeau, Missouri
  • Columbia/Jefferson City, Missouri
  • Farmington, Missouri
  • Warrenton, Missouri
  • Washington, Missouri
  • Carbondale, Illinois
  • Centralia, Illinois

Schnucks stores in these locations are planning to reopen at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3. Schnucks said it will continue to evaluate conditions and make any further updates to operating hours as needed.

You can stay up to date on the latest store hours by clicking here, calling your local store or visiting the Schnucks Rewards app.

Dierbergs grocery stores also announced they would be closing early and opening late on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Check additional closings for schools, churches, senior centers and more here.

CLOSINGS: Hundreds of school closures announced Wednesday

Road conditions were treacherous with several crashes reported across the region, including a serious crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 44 eastbound near Jefferson involving a jack-knifed semi-trailer. There was no word on injuries.

RELATED: Live updates: Winter storm arrives in St. Louis

